Kremlin aide Dmitriev arrives in Davos ahead of expected talks with US envoys

Russian economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Jan. 20 that he had arrived in Davos, where the world's leaders gather for the annual World Economic Forum.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund is reportedly set to meet U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss Washington's peace plan for Ukraine.

The world's flagship economic summit, taking place from Jan. 19 to 23 in the Swiss Alpine town, brings together almost 3,000 participants and heads of state and government from over 60 countries, with U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled to attend.

Announcing his arrival in Davos on X, Dmitriev shared a graphic featuring phrases about the "collapse of globalism" and the "end of the new world order."

Moscow has publicly welcomed a widening rift in transatlantic relations, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats against eight European countries linked to his push to annex Greenland, a sovereign Danish territory.

As Trump has not ruled out the use of military force, European officials are expected to focus on Greenland during this week's summit as they consider their response and hope to stabilize ties with the U.S.

The Davos summit is also expected to serve as a venue for ongoing talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. officials focusing on post-war security guarantees for Kyiv and economic cooperation.

Trump's latest peace push to secure a deal in Ukraine centers on a 20-point framework drafted during a series of talks among Ukrainian and Western officials over the past months.

While Zelensky said that the peace deal is "90% ready," some of the most thorny issues — such as the fate of partially occupied Donbas region — remain unresolved.

Russia has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire along the current front lines, as well as the European-led plan to deploy a multinational peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the war.