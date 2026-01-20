KI logo
Russia

Kremlin aide Dmitriev arrives in Davos ahead of expected talks with US envoys

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Kremlin aide Dmitriev arrives in Davos ahead of expected talks with US envoys
Russian Direct Investment Fund Chief Kirill Dmitriev attends an annual meeting of the Council on Strategic Development and National Projects on Dec. 8, 2025, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)

Russian economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Jan. 20 that he had arrived in Davos, where the world's leaders gather for the annual World Economic Forum.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund is reportedly set to meet U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss Washington's peace plan for Ukraine.

The world's flagship economic summit, taking place from Jan. 19 to 23 in the Swiss Alpine town, brings together almost 3,000 participants and heads of state and government from over 60 countries, with U.S. President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky scheduled to attend.

Announcing his arrival in Davos on X, Dmitriev shared a graphic featuring phrases about the "collapse of globalism" and the "end of the new world order."

Become a member – go ad‑free

Moscow has publicly welcomed a widening rift in transatlantic relations, driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats against eight European countries linked to his push to annex Greenland, a sovereign Danish territory.

As Trump has not ruled out the use of military force, European officials are expected to focus on Greenland during this week's summit as they consider their response and hope to stabilize ties with the U.S.

The Davos summit is also expected to serve as a venue for ongoing talks between the Ukrainian and U.S. officials focusing on post-war security guarantees for Kyiv and economic cooperation.

Trump's latest peace push to secure a deal in Ukraine centers on a 20-point framework drafted during a series of talks among Ukrainian and Western officials over the past months.

Become a member – go ad‑free

While Zelensky said that the peace deal is "90% ready," some of the most thorny issues — such as the fate of partially occupied Donbas region — remain unresolved.

Russia has repeatedly rejected a ceasefire along the current front lines, as well as the European-led plan to deploy a multinational peacekeeping force in Ukraine after the war.

read also

Russia targets nuclear power plant substations, thousands in Kyiv without power, water
At least one person in Kyiv has been injured, local authorities reported. Ukraine’s Air Force has warned that Russian ballistic missiles are targeting multiple regions, including the capital.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
PoliticsDavosPeace talksUnited StatesDonald Trump
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, January 20
Tuesday, January 20
Show More

Editors' Picks