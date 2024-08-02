Skip to content
Murderer freed in prisoner swap is FSB agent, Kremlin confirms

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 2, 2024 3:21 PM 2 min read
In this pool photograph distributed by Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin welcomes Vadim Krasikov as Russian citizens released in a major prisoners swap with the West arrive at Moscow's Vnukovo airport on August 1, 2024. (Mikhail Voskresenskiy/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov, who was freed from German prison in a historic prisoner exchange on Aug. 1, is a Federal Security Service (FSB) agent, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Aug. 2.

A German court sentenced Krasikov to life imprisonment in 2021 for the murder of Zelimkhan "Tornike" Khangoshvili in 2019.

A Georgian citizen of Chechen descent, Khangoshvili fought against Russian forces in Chechnya in the early 2000s and claimed asylum in Germany in 2016.

The German court said that Krasikov had acted under orders from the Kremlin and had been issued a fake passport to travel to Berlin to kill Khangoshvili. The Kremlin denied the claims at the time.

"Krasikov is an employee of the FSB," Peskov confirmed on Aug. 2.

The historic Aug. 1 prisoner swap saw Russia and several Western countries exchange a total of 24 detainees, the largest such move in almost 15 years.

Those freed by Russia include activists, journalists, and opposition leaders, most notably the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and Russian-born Pulitzer Prize winner Vladimir Kara-Murza.

According to Peskov, Krasikov served in the Alpha Group, a shady arm of Russia's security service that is thought to perform covert operations within Russia and internationally.

Krasikov was greeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin upon arrival in Russia.

"When he served in Alpha, he served together with several members of the presidential security service. Naturally, they greeted each other yesterday when they saw each other," Peskov added.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:59 AM

Next global peace summit will likely be held in Middle East, Yermak says.

The second global peace summit for Ukraine will be held in a country from the so-called Global South, probably in the Middle East, in an effort to portray the "world's unity" amid Russia's ongoing invasion, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak told Bloomberg in an interview published Aug. 1.
11:33 PM

No link between US-Russia prisoner swap and war in Ukraine, Sullivan says.

"We see those operating on the separate tracks. One is really about the practical issue of producing this exchange. The other is a much more complex question where the Ukrainians will be in the lead and the United States will consult closely with all of our allies to support them when they are prepared to step forward and engage in that kind of diplomacy," U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.
