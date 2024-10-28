Adnan Kivan, owner of Kyiv Post, dies at 61

This audio is created with AI assistance

Businessman Adnan Kivan, owner of the KADORR Group and the English-language Ukrainian news outlet Kyiv Post, has passed away, the KADORR Group announced on Oct. 28.

In a statement on Facebook, the company lauded Kivan's "successful business projects, social initiatives, as well as charity and patronage" and extended condolences to his wife, children, and grandchildren.

Kivan, an Odesa-based millionaire and investor of Syrian origin, would have turned 62 in December. The statement did not specify the cause of death.

The businessman, whose activities were focused on construction and agriculture, was also involved in the media sector. He purchased the Kyiv Post in 2018 from British-Ukrainian businessman Mohammad Zahoor.

Conflicts over editorial independence with the newsroom led to Kivan suspending the Kyiv Post and firing the staff in November 2021.

The Kyiv Post's former editorial team subsequently founded the Kyiv Independent.