Kharkiv renames Pushkinska Street following recent deadly attack by Russia

Kharkiv authorities have decided to rename Pushkinska Street, named after Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, during a city council session on Jan. 26.

The decision to rename the street was proposed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov following Russia’s recent massive attack against the city. The Jan. 23 missile strike killed at least 11 Kharkiv residents, including a child, and injured 70.

Terekhov suggested renaming the street after the 18th-century Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda.

"This is a person whose philosophy of life and freedom was fundamentally opposed to imperial ambitions," Terekhov said.

"He taught us to value the life and freedom of every individual, and these principles are the best response to the challenges we are currently facing."

Earlier in November 2022, the city dismantled a monument to Pushkin located on Poetry Square.

Overall, this was one of the largest renaming initiatives in Kharkiv since the full-scale invasion started. The city approved new names for 65 locations associated with Russia and its allies.

Russian forces have regularly launched brutal attacks against Kharkiv, often targeting civilian areas, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.