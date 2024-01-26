Skip to content
Kharkiv renames Pushkinska Street following recent deadly attack by Russia

by Tania Myronyshena January 26, 2024 6:57 PM 1 min read
A picture taken on May 22, 2022, shows the street sign "Pushkinska Street," with (underneath) a writing by Ukrainian street artist Gamlet Zinkivsky reading "British Street" in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv authorities have decided to rename Pushkinska Street, named after Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, during a city council session on Jan. 26.

The decision to rename the street was proposed by Mayor Ihor Terekhov following Russia’s recent massive attack against the city. The Jan. 23 missile strike killed at least 11 Kharkiv residents, including a child, and injured 70.

Terekhov suggested renaming the street after the 18th-century Ukrainian philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda.

"This is a person whose philosophy of life and freedom was fundamentally opposed to imperial ambitions," Terekhov said.

"He taught us to value the life and freedom of every individual, and these principles are the best response to the challenges we are currently facing."

Earlier in November 2022, the city dismantled a monument to Pushkin located on Poetry Square.

Overall, this was one of the largest renaming initiatives in Kharkiv since the full-scale invasion started. The city approved new names for 65 locations associated with Russia and its allies.

Russian forces have regularly launched brutal attacks against Kharkiv, often targeting civilian areas, since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Kharkiv residents return home after months spent underground: ‘It’s scary when there is still shelling’
Weeks after Denys Parkhomenko and his 55-year-old mother moved out of a subway car, it’s still hard for them to readjust to normal life. Moving out of one of Kharkiv’s underground metro stations has been especially hard for Parkhomenko’s mother, Svitlana, who can’t get used
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Tania Myronyshena
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
4:39 PM

France has transferred 2 additional M270 LRU rocket launchers to Ukraine.

The French Ministry of Defense has transferred two additional LRU, the French version of the American M270 multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Ukraine, the head of the "Artillery for Ukraine" coalition, Jean-Michel Guillon, said in the interview for the press service of the French Ministry of Defence, on Jan. 25.
2:41 PM

Bloomberg: Putin signals openness to peace talks, US is skeptical.

Russian representatives relayed messages to senior U.S. officials last month, Bloomberg wrote. In a surprising concession, Putin allegedly withdrew his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for control over the occupied Ukrainian territories, amounting to about 18% of Ukraine.
1:40 PM

Minister: Ukraine to start building 4 nuclear reactors in 2024.

Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
1:18 PM

EU ready to extend protection for Ukrainian refugees past March 2025.

The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU states.
