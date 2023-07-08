Governor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces carried out air strikes, mortar attacks, and artillery strikes against several settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring one person, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on July 8.

At 1:40 p.m. local time on July 7, seven mortar attacks were carried out from Russian territory, targeting the village of Tymofiivka. A private house and an undisclosed number of outbuildings were damaged as a result.

Russian forces also carried out artillery strikes on the village of Ivashky, with at least 10 hits recorded on the grounds of a civilian-owned agricultural enterprise.

No casualties were reported in either Tymofiivka or Ivashky, according to Syniehubov.

Syniehubov also reported that at 5 p.m. local time on July 7, a forest near the village of Kucherivka caught fire as a result of Russian shelling. It took firefighters nearly three hours to extinguish the fire, which covered three hectares of land.

Additionally, a 62-year-old man was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds in the city of Vovchansk. A nine-story residential building was damaged by artillery strikes launched shortly after midnight.

Russian forces resumed shelling Vovchansk around 2 a.m. local time on July 8, and then once again at around 5 a.m. While there were multiple reports of property damage, no additional casualties were reported, according to Syniehubov.

Due to its close proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is targeted by Russian forces on a nearly daily basis.