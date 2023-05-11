Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 2 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the village of Velykyi Burluk on May 11, injuring two people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the shelling started around 11:40 a.m. local time. Preliminary data suggest that the shelling was carried out with the Tornado multiple-launch rocket system.

Syniehubov wrote that a 16-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman suffered shrapnel injuries and are currently being treated in the hospital.

Private residencies and cars were also damaged, according to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Kharkiv Oblast, due to its proximity to Russia, has been regularly shelled since the start of the full-scale invasion.