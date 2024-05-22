Authorities: Russian guided munition attack on Kharkiv injures at least 10

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russia troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided munition on May 22, injuring at least 10 people, according to preliminary information from the local authorities.

Explosions in Kharkiv were reported at around 1:45 p.m. A residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

A fire broke out in an apartment building and at a civilian gas station, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The Russian attack also reportedly damaged cars and a local cafe.

Four people were hospitalized. One of the injured, a trolleybus driver, is in serious condition, the governor said.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

A Russian glide bomb attack on Ukraine's second-largest city on May 17 killed four people and injured 31 others, the local authorities said.