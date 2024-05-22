Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv, Russian attack, War, Ukraine, Munition
Authorities: Russian guided munition attack on Kharkiv injures at least 10

by Kateryna Denisova May 22, 2024 2:23 PM 1 min read
Aerial view of a Ukrainian flag on the embankment of the Lopan River in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Getty Images)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russia troops attacked the city of Kharkiv with guided munition on May 22, injuring at least 10 people, according to preliminary information from the local authorities.

Explosions in Kharkiv were reported at around 1:45 p.m. A residential area in the Shevchenkivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

A fire broke out in an apartment building and at a civilian gas station, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The Russian attack also reportedly damaged cars and a local cafe.

Four people were hospitalized. One of the injured, a trolleybus driver, is in serious condition, the governor said.

Russian forces launched new offensive operations in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, exposing Kharkiv and a number of border settlements in the region to heavy attacks.

A Russian glide bomb attack on Ukraine's second-largest city on May 17 killed four people and injured 31 others, the local authorities said.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine's most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
9:56 AM

Russia launched counterspace weapon into orbit, US says.

Wood described the move as "troubling." Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder separately said on May 21 the U.S. was monitoring the situation and had a "responsibility to be ready to protect and defend… the space domain."
