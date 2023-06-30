Kazakhstan reports attempts to recruit locals to join Russian military in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

There are attempts in Kazakhstan's Kostanay Region to recruit locals to join Russian forces in the invasion of Ukraine, the regional prosecutor's office reported on June 30.

The report referred specifically to advertisements on local social networks calling upon locals to join the Russian military. The prosecutor's office noted that fighting under foreign states is punishable by 10 years in prison.

According to the report, citizens of Central Asian countries have been actively recruited to join Russia's war against Ukraine.

Migrants in Russia receive leaflets about joining the military, and recruitment advertisement is often translated into Kyrgyz, Uzbek, and Tajik languages, Kazakh officials reported.

There have been also cases of coercion and forced signing of military contracts, the report noted.

The National Security Committee of Kazakhstan has already opened 10 criminal cases over nationals' participation in the war.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, Russia has been attempting to recruit Central Asian citizens since last year.