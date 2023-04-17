Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Kazakhstan launches 10 investigations into citizens’ participation in Russia’s war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2023 7:15 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee has launched 10 investigations into citizens who have allegedly participated in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kazakh Telegraph Agency said on April 16.

The news agency did not specify whether they had been involved with Russian or Ukrainian forces.

The participation of Kazakhstani citizens in foreign armed conflicts could reportedly lead to prison sentences from five to nine years.

On April 11, Russia conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched from Russia’s southern Astrakhan Oblast and hit a target at a training ground in Kazakhstan.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine celebrates Orthodox Easter under Russian bombardment
Key developments on April 16: * Russia fires over 50 missiles, bombs at Ukraine as country celebrates Orthodox Easter * 130 Ukrainian POWs return home from Russian captivity on Orthodox Easter * Italy-provided howitzers reportedly in use in Ukraine As Ukraine celebrated Orthodox Easter on April…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
