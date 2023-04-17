Kazakhstan launches 10 investigations into citizens’ participation in Russia’s war

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee has launched 10 investigations into citizens who have allegedly participated in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kazakh Telegraph Agency said on April 16.

The news agency did not specify whether they had been involved with Russian or Ukrainian forces.

The participation of Kazakhstani citizens in foreign armed conflicts could reportedly lead to prison sentences from five to nine years.

On April 11, Russia conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which was launched from Russia’s southern Astrakhan Oblast and hit a target at a training ground in Kazakhstan.