Justice Ministry seeks to confiscate Russian oil company Tatneft's assets in Ukraine

The Justice Ministry has requested the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court to confiscate the assets of the Russian oil company Tatneft in Ukraine, Deputy Minister Iryna Bogatyk announced on Jan. 27.

Tatneft is valued at approximately 2 billion hryvnia ($47 million).

The assets targeted for nationalization include corporate rights, gas stations, oil depots, vehicles, and equipment located in the Kharkiv and Poltava Oblasts.

The oil company is Russian state-controlled and significantly contributes to the country's budget.

Tatneft regularly supplies products to enterprises within the Russian military-industrial complex.

“It (Tatneft) is part of the structure of the fuel and energy complex of the Russian Federation and produces about 20 types of products, including aviation kerosene and diesel fuel, which are included in the mandatory list of recommended supply to enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia,” Bogatyk wrote on Facebook.

The Ministry of Justice has also filed lawsuits to confiscate the sanctioned assets of three Ukrainians, including properties, vehicles, and corporate shares belonging to Kyrylo Vyshynsky, Oleksandr Kuzmenko, and Vladimir Sergiyenko.

Russia’s oil industry has been critical to the country’s war efforts. Fossil fuel exports remain a major revenue stream for the Kremlin’s military operations.