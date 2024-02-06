Borrell visits police, National Guard training facility in Kyiv.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, visited one of the Interior Ministry's training facilities where European Union Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) instructors are training Ukrainian police and National Guard members, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko announced on Feb. 6.

Borrell arrived in Kyiv earlier in the day, signaling the EU's continued support for Ukraine amid Russia's war. Europe's backing is ever more crucial now as $60 billion from the U.S. remains stuck in Congress due to political infighting.

EUAM Ukraine is a civilian mission of the EU established in 2014 to help advise on security, police, judiciary, prosecution, anti-corruption, and human rights.

EUAM Ukraine will train over 160 Ukrainian trainers, including members of the National Police and the National Guard, according to Borrell.

"Today we witnessed exercises of our Ukrainian training mission for the police (EUAM Ukraine), and in particular, to support the Ukrainian forces when they retake control of the liberated territories to stabilize them," Borrell announced.

"Ukrainian security forces have a huge task in the de-occupied territories. Landmines and explosive devices, mass graves - the very real testimonies of Russia’s brutal aggression. The EU is by your side, through our civilian Mission EUAM Ukraine, supporting stabilization efforts."

"Together we are making Ukraine, and thus Europe, safer,"Klymenko said.

Borrell is reportedly being accompanied by his advisor, Zaki Laidi, who announced his arrival on social media earlier today. This is Borrell's fourth visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.