Joe Varner: Abandoning Ukraine means surrendering the rules-based liberal world order

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is about to become the burial ground for the western rules-based global order, NATO, and the EU. The world’s dictators are watching. Vladimir Putin is at the top of his power with Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine about to fall in his order. Iran is about to cross the threshold as a nuclear weapon state as its terrorist proxy militias carry out attacks across the Middle East with impunity. North Korea is threatening to test nuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles. Beijing is preparing to seize the South China Sea from Taipei to Manila and most of Northern India. They want to see the end of the rules-based order and the U.S. global alliance system like there is no tomorrow.

Continue reading on The Hub.

Editor’s Note: This op-ed was published by The Hub. The Kyiv Independent is aggregating it as a recommendation to our readers.