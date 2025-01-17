Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Italy, Military aid, War, Rustem Umerov
Italy's upcoming military aid package to Ukraine includes 'modern weaponry,' Umerov says

by Kateryna Denisova January 17, 2025 9:08 AM 1 min read
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto during a meeting in Kyiv on Jan. 16, 2024. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine will receive a new military aid package from Italy, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Jan. 16 after meeting with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Kyiv.

"(The military aid package) is already on its way to Ukraine," Umerov said. "This is modern weaponry that will help our soldiers to deliver powerful strikes against the enemy."

The two ministers agreed to strengthen defense cooperation between Kyiv and Rome. The countries also plan to launch joint ventures and other initiatives to support the Ukrainian defense industry.

According to Umerov, Crosetto backed the continuation of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meetings, known as the Ramstein format.

"This is critical for providing everything our defenders need," the Ukrainian minister said.

Crosetto also met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and discussed security guarantees for Ukraine.

Italy's 10 military aid packages to Ukraine have included advanced weapons systems like the French-Italian SAMP/T air defense units. The country's cabinet approved a decree on Dec. 23 extending the supply of military aid to Kyiv through the end of 2025.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
