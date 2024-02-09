Skip to content
Italy approves 1-year extension of military aid for Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2024 9:40 AM 1 min read
The Italian Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) on March 15, 2023, in Rome, Italy. (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)
The lower house of Italy's parliament approved a one-year extension to the provision of military aid to Ukraine on Feb. 8. The extension has already been passed by Italy's senate.

The Italian government proposed extending the aid through 2024 last December. Assistance from European countries is ever more crucial now as additional funding from the U.S., the leading military donor, remains stalled by political infighting.

"Once again, Italy has chosen to be on the side of the freedom of nations and respect for international law, with the aim of reaching, in line with the position taken by NATO and EU allies, a just and lasting peace," said Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto after the cabinet approved the measure in December 2023.

The Italian ANSA news agency reported that the 218 members of the lower house approved the extension, which stipulates that military aid will continue until the end of 2024, out of a total of 400 representatives.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), which tracks international aid for Ukraine, Italy has committed a total of 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in financial assistance to Ukraine as of October 2023.

The figure includes almost 700 million euros ($754 million) in military aid.

Scholz criticizes EU for providing insufficient military aid to Ukraine
“As significant as the German contribution is, it will not be enough to ensure Ukraine’s security in the long run,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
