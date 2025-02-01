Skip to content
Emergency power cuts temporarily introduced across Ukraine after Russian missile attack

by Natalia Yermak February 1, 2025 2:56 PM 1 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a high-voltage electricity substation, operated by the state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency power outages were introduced temporarily in seven Ukrainian oblasts on Feb. 1 following a Russian missile attack to prevent the collapse the energy system.

The restrictions were applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo.

Three hours later, Ukrenergo announced that restrictions were lifted across the country.

"The enemy continues its energy terror," said Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushenko in response to the attacks.

Earlier on Feb. 1, Poltava Regional Administration reported damage to energy infrastructure in the Myrhorod district.

Several hours later, the administration reported that the energy supply was restored in the district.

There have been two massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure over the past month, as well as frequent smaller attacks, but because of the warm weather, the Ukrainian energy grid was able to operate without scheduled blackouts.

The outages on Feb. 1 was the second time this year when Ukraine had to introduce emergency power cuts across several oblasts due to the damage of the power system and threat of its collapse after the Russian attacks.

Ukraine’s unlikely ally against Russian attacks on energy sector — warm weather
Nearly three years into the war, Ukrainians have grown used to bracing for brutal winters with electricity blackouts and heating cuts from Russian attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure. This winter was predicted to be one of the toughest ones of the war yet. In a worst-case scenario, black…
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Natalia Yermak
