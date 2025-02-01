Emergency power cuts temporarily introduced across Ukraine after Russian missile attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Emergency power outages were introduced temporarily in seven Ukrainian oblasts on Feb. 1 following a Russian missile attack to prevent the collapse the energy system.

The restrictions were applied in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to Ukraine's state grid operator Ukrenergo.

Three hours later, Ukrenergo announced that restrictions were lifted across the country.

"The enemy continues its energy terror," said Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushenko in response to the attacks.

Earlier on Feb. 1, Poltava Regional Administration reported damage to energy infrastructure in the Myrhorod district.

Several hours later, the administration reported that the energy supply was restored in the district.

There have been two massive Russian attacks on energy infrastructure over the past month, as well as frequent smaller attacks, but because of the warm weather, the Ukrainian energy grid was able to operate without scheduled blackouts.

The outages on Feb. 1 was the second time this year when Ukraine had to introduce emergency power cuts across several oblasts due to the damage of the power system and threat of its collapse after the Russian attacks.