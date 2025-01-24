paint paint
Ukraine to boost energy resilience with focus on distributed generation, PM says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 24, 2025 8:01 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Aug. 14, 2023. (Photo by Thomas Imo via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is ramping up efforts to strengthen its energy resilience through the development of distributed generation and increased domestic gas production, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Jan. 24.

The government plans to commission nearly 900 megawatts (MW) of distributed generation facilities this year, part of a broader effort to strengthen Ukraine's energy sector amid ongoing Russian strikes targeting critical infrastructure.

Shmyhal said that in 2024, 233 generating units with a total capacity of over 830 MW were connected, including gas turbines, pistons, and cogeneration units.

"In order to strengthen and develop our energy sector, we are also investing in increasing Ukrainian gas production," he added.

Repairs and reconstruction of the Ukrainian energy sector are ongoing, the prime minister added.

"About 4 gigawatts (GW) of thermal and hydropower capacity was restored in 2024," he said, "this year, it is planned to restore about 3 GW more."

Under martial law, the government has exempted energy equipment imports from value-added tax to support the restoration and creation of new distributed generation facilities.

Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including a Jan. 15 attack that targeted facilities at one of the largest natural gas storage sites in Lviv Oblast.

President Volodymyr Zelensky noted the timing and intent of the strikes, writing, "It's the middle of winter, and Russia's goal remains the same: our energy sector."

Authors: Tim Zadorozhnyy, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.