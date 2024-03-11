Skip to content
Ukraine, Russia, Italy, Peace talks, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine

by Alexander Khrebet March 11, 2024 2:02 AM
A recently bombed residential area is seen amid artillery shelling on Dec. 31, 2023, in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast. The remaining residents living in basements of residential buildings rely on humanitarian aid. The city is facing attacks on three sides from Russian forces, including continuous bombings. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto has expressed his opposition to the idea of deploying Western troops to Ukraine, saying that such a move would hinder diplomatic efforts, the Italian newspaper La Stampa reported on March 10.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.

Crosetto told the Italian parliament that the Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2023 did not achieve the intended outcome, emphasizing the need for a realistic assessment of the military situation.

“From this perspective... it would seem that the time has come for incisive diplomacy, alongside military support, because there are a number of important signals coming from both sides,” Crosetto said, as cited by Reuters.

In a March 10 interview with the Italian newspaper La Stampa, Crosetto also said that sending troops to Ukraine would represent a unilateral escalation, which could impede diplomatic solutions.

He argued against considering this option after two years of war, highlighting the need to explore alternatives.

“No to the military in Ukraine. France should not speak for NATO,” Crosetto told La Stampa.

Crosetto noted that statements suggesting the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine made by France and Poland do not represent NATO's collective position.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said on March 8 that he did not rule out the potential presence of NATO troops in Ukraine.

While acknowledging the efforts of Western countries to supply weapons to Ukraine, Crosetto admitted that production levels still fall short of Russia's capabilities. He also talked about the importance of providing comprehensive support to Kyiv while advocating for a more robust activation of diplomatic channels to help Ukraine regain its freedom, territory, and security.

West’s response to Macron comments on troops to Ukraine reveal discord, weakness, experts say
French President Emmanuel Macron was left on his lonesome by his fellow European allies after saying that the possibility of sending Western troops on the ground in Ukraine should not be “ruled out” in the future. Macron made the remarks on Feb. 26 at a gathering of 20 European heads
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine's foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country's military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.
Comments

9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
