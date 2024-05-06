Italian defense minister calls for truce in Ukraine, peace negotiations with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

The West should seek a truce in Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview with the newspaper Il Messaggero published on May 6.

The comments indicated a change of heart from Crosetto, who said in November 2023 that the "time is not yet ripe" for ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Western sanctions against Russia have failed, Crosetto said, adding that "we can only resolve this crisis by involving everyone: first with a truce and then with peace."

While Crosetto's remarks went further, Ukrainian officials have also said in recent days that an outright Ukrainian victory on the battlefield is unlikely.

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Economist earlier in May that wars such as Russia's full-scale invasion "can only end in treaties."

Ukraine will hold a peace summit in Switzerland in June, presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov said on May 2. After the summit, participants will formulate a common negotiating position on the end of the war and submit it to Russia.

The Swiss government said Russia will not be invited "at this stage" of the talks.

Despite the insistence that negotiations were ultimately the only way to end the war, Crosetto said that Italy would continue to send weapons to Ukraine.

Military assistance will help Ukrainians find "the time and the conditions to achieve a truce and peace," Crosetto said.