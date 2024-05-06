Skip to content
News Feed, Italy, Ukraine, Russia, Peace Negotiations, War
Italian defense minister calls for truce in Ukraine, peace negotiations with Russia

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 6, 2024 11:03 AM 2 min read
Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on the TV program Porta a Porta in Rome, Italy, on Oct. 18, 2023. (Massimo Di Vita/Archivio Massimo Di Vita/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
The West should seek a truce in Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said in an interview with the newspaper Il Messaggero published on May 6.

The comments indicated a change of heart from Crosetto, who said in November 2023 that the "time is not yet ripe" for ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Western sanctions against Russia have failed, Crosetto said, adding that "we can only resolve this crisis by involving everyone: first with a truce and then with peace."

While Crosetto's remarks went further, Ukrainian officials have also said in recent days that an outright Ukrainian victory on the battlefield is unlikely.

Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence, told the Economist earlier in May that wars such as Russia's full-scale invasion "can only end in treaties."

Ukraine will hold a peace summit in Switzerland in June, presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov said on May 2. After the summit, participants will formulate a common negotiating position on the end of the war and submit it to Russia.

The Swiss government said Russia will not be invited "at this stage" of the talks.

Despite the insistence that negotiations were ultimately the only way to end the war, Crosetto said that Italy would continue to send weapons to Ukraine.

Military assistance will help Ukrainians find "the time and the conditions to achieve a truce and peace," Crosetto said.

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
