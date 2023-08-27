ISW: Ukrainian forces within striking distance of next layer of Russian defenses in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have made tactically significant gains in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, attacking through some of the most challenging series of Russian fortifications, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily briefing on Aug. 26.

Earlier U.S. Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley said that the Ukrainians have managed to attack through Russia's main defensive belt.



CNN and Reuters reported that there are signs Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian defenses along the southern front and may be able to advance more quickly.



Russian sources claimed Ukrainians were attacking towards the rear defensive lines near Verbove.



Ukrainian forces now appear within striking distance of the next series of prepared Russian defensive positions, which may be weaker than the previous set of Russian defenses but still pose a significant challenge, according to the ISW.

Russia's defensive lines are the most layered and formidable in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as the occupying force prepared to thwart expected Ukrainian drives towards Melitopol and Berdiansk.

After reportedly taking multiple casualties and losing numerous tanks and vehicles while attacking through dense Russian minefields over the past two months, Ukrainian forces secured at least part of the village of Robotyne and the area around it.

The recapture of Robotyne is an important step towards the counteroffensive in the direction of Melitopol.