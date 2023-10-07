Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Ukraine continues counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut, advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Olena Goncharova October 7, 2023
Ukrainian front-line troops with a Leopard 2 tank in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 16, 2023. (Photo credit: Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military sources noted that Kyiv forces continued successful offensive actions some eight kilometers southeast of Bakhmut, near Andriivka, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Geolocated footage posted on Oct. 5 shows that Ukrainian forces have advanced towards a tree line between Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about six kilometers southeast of Robotyne.

Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Forces, said that Ukrainian forces are preparing for offensive operations throughout the autumn-winter period. Yevlash emphasized that while supply requirements will increase and rainy and foggy conditions may complicate the use of drones and tactical and army aviation, Ukrainian forces will continue to fight through the winter.

Yevlash’s statement supports ISW’s longstanding assessment that weather will not prevent either side from conducting offensive operations throughout the winter of 2023-2024 if they are well-supplied and choose to do so, as they did last winter.

The ISW notes that the pace of Ukrainian offensives "will largely be metered by Western provision of appropriate small-arms and ammunition and non-lethal supplies to Ukraine" - not simply winter weather conditions or any specific weapons system.

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

