ISW: Ukraine continues counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut, advances in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainian military sources noted that Kyiv forces continued successful offensive actions some eight kilometers southeast of Bakhmut, near Andriivka, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

Geolocated footage posted on Oct. 5 shows that Ukrainian forces have advanced towards a tree line between Robotyne and Verbove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about six kilometers southeast of Robotyne.

Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Forces, said that Ukrainian forces are preparing for offensive operations throughout the autumn-winter period. Yevlash emphasized that while supply requirements will increase and rainy and foggy conditions may complicate the use of drones and tactical and army aviation, Ukrainian forces will continue to fight through the winter.

Yevlash’s statement supports ISW’s longstanding assessment that weather will not prevent either side from conducting offensive operations throughout the winter of 2023-2024 if they are well-supplied and choose to do so, as they did last winter.

The ISW notes that the pace of Ukrainian offensives "will largely be metered by Western provision of appropriate small-arms and ammunition and non-lethal supplies to Ukraine" - not simply winter weather conditions or any specific weapons system.