ISW: Ukraine advances on two sectors of the front

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and reportedly advanced in both sectors of the front, the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its Aug. 31 report.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar achieved success in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions as well as in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Additionally, Ukrainian forces have reportedly reached parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is highlighting Ukraine's domestic production of long-range missiles as part of a coordinated Ukrainian campaign promoting increased Ukrainian strike capabilities

The ISW also emphasized that Russian occupation authorities continue to forcibly deport Ukrainian children to Russia and Russify Ukrainian youth.

Finally, ISW stated that Russian forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and unsuccessfully counterattacked in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area.



