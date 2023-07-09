Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Status of Wagner deal 'unclear,' mercenary forces retain freedom

by Haley Zehrung July 9, 2023 7:11 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The status of the deal between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is unclear, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its July 8 assessment.

According to the ISW, Putin continues to allow Wagner and Prigozhin to operate in Russia. Nearly 25,000 Wagner fighters who led and participated in the armed rebellion apparently have full freedom of movement within Russia.

The ISW estimated that Putin has allowed Wagner mercenaries these freedoms either because of  "remarkable confidence in their renewed loyalty, desperation to lure as many as possible to his side, or an inability to take action against them."

Despite the full ramifications of the Wagner rebellion remaining unclear, Ukraine has already benefitted from the insurrection and will likely benefit even further, the ISW added.

"Putin’s handling of the Wagner Group will likely keep them from fighting in Ukraine for the duration of the current Ukrainian counteroffensive and may permanently degrade Russia’s overall capability to wage war in Ukraine," especially in regard to Russian positions in and around Bakhmut, the ISW wrote.

The assessment also alleged that Russian military leadership is considering replacing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu as a consequence of the rebellion, indicating that the effects of the rebellion are still being felt at every level of Russian leadership.

The Wagner Group has been rotating its forces in the Middle East and Africa, which the ISW speculates may be in preparation of moving all Wagner operations to three new bases located in Belarus in August 2023.

Belarusian dictator Aleksander Lukashenko said on July 6 that Prigozhin had returned to Russia, but added that his previous offer to Wagner mercenaries to move to Belarus still stands.

Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

