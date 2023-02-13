Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russia’s information campaigns aim to mitigate military failures, deter Western aid to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 8:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia advanced narratives about Ukrainian military weakness and power asymmetry between the two countries to mitigate Russian setbacks and failures to rapidly advance, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Feb. 12.

The report detailed Russia’s use of information narratives to deter Western aid to Ukraine, mitigate its battlefield setbacks, and undermine the coherence of the Western coalition since the beginning of the war.

The current information campaign against provision of long-range weapons and tanks spreads the narrative that “Ukraine will deliberately threaten Russia with these weapons instead of prioritizing the liberation of its Russian-occupied territories,” according to the report. Nuclear escalation threats in the fall of 2022 similarly aimed to undermine Western support after Russian military failures in Kharkiv Oblast.

Information campaigns promoting Russia’s ideas for peace talks in December 2022 aimed to delay the provision of advanced equipment essential for the continuation of Ukrainian counteroffensives.

“The West should consider that Russian discussions of negotiations may not be about negotiations or conditions for peace at all, but may rather be information campaigns specifically targeted at getting Russia through windows of opportunity or vulnerability on the battlefield,” the report said.

Investigation: Where does Russian disinformation incubate in US?
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.