Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian offensive in Avdiivka faces 'setbacks'

by Abbey Fenbert October 14, 2023 6:58 AM 2 min read
A partial view of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in the front-line city of Avdiivka, April 25, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces faced a number of "setbacks" in their assault against the front-line city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their Oct. 13 report.

Ukrainian forces in the area continued to repel Russian attacks, and used minefields to hinder Russian advances toward the city, the ISW reported.

According to claims from a Russian army volunteer, worn-out equipment is also reducing the accuracy of Russian artillery.

The ISW also noted that Russian sources released contradictory accounts regarding occupation of the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

"ISW has not observed any evidence to confirm that Russian forces control the plant as of publication," analysts said.

On Oct. 10, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia had ramped up its forces near Avdiivka, deploying over 2,000 soldiers to the area.

The city itself lies largely in ruins, after nine years of the Donbas war and intensified fighting in Russia's full-scale invasion.

The dead villages: Hope and despair side-by-side in the liberated south
NESKUCHNE, DONETSK OBLAST – Vitalii Ivanov stepped gingerly across the messy floor through the kitchen to what was once the living room of his family home. Scattered across the floor and countertops were the iconic markers of a space that was once occupied by Russian soldiers. Cardboard military re…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

According to the ISW, Moscow may hope to spin its offensive in Avdiivka as proof that Ukraine's counteroffensive has failed.

"The Kremlin is likely attempting to use Russian offensive operations around Avdiivka as well as localized efforts in other areas of the front to shift the Russian and international narratives to focus on Russian offensive operations and military capabilities," the ISW said.

At an Oct. 13 meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Russia's Ambassador to the U.N. Vasily Nebenzya claimed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive was "formally over" due to Russia's "active combat operations" at the front.

The ISW has previously reported that Ukraine's counteroffensive will continue into winter.

On Oct. 10, the ISW wrote that Russia's push on Avdiivka was meant to divert Ukrainian forces from other key areas of the front.

“Russian attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line are meant to prevent Ukrainians from transferring forces to Zaporizhia Oblast," the ISW said.

Ukraine faces onslaught at Avdiivka as Russia launches new offensive
After months of a relatively static siege, Russian forces launched a heavy assault in the direction of the front-line town of Avdiivka, backed up by armor, artillery, and air strikes. The Ukrainian military has reported unusually heavy fighting over the past three days as Russia encroaches on the m…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.