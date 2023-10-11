ISW: Russia launching new offensive in Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is increasing offensive operations in the Avdiivka area of Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Oct. 10.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that up to three Russian battalions launched a ground assault on Avdiivka, one of the most heavily fortified areas of Donetsk Oblast, starting Oct. 9.

ISW analysts said the fresh offensive coincides with other local operations in Luhansk Oblast and the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, all aimed at preventing the movement of Ukrainian forces to key regions on the front line.

“Russian attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line are meant to prevent Ukrainians from transferring forces to Zaporizhia Oblast," the ISW said.

Russian forces have struggled to make any significant gains near Avdiivka for the past year.

According to the ISW, in order to gain ground near Avdiivka, Russian troops "would require more and higher-quality units than those currently deployed in the area."

Ukrainian forces also continued defending positions near Bakhmut and in parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the ISW reported. According to the Ukrainian military, counteroffensive operations "achieved partial success" southwest of Bakhmut.