ISW: Russia launching new offensive in Avdiivka

by Lance Luo October 11, 2023 4:26 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery on Russian positions on the frontline in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, in July. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russia is increasing offensive operations in the Avdiivka area of Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Oct. 10.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that up to three Russian battalions launched a ground assault on Avdiivka, one of the most heavily fortified areas of Donetsk Oblast, starting Oct. 9.

ISW analysts said the fresh offensive coincides with other local operations in Luhansk Oblast and the eastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, all aimed at preventing the movement of Ukrainian forces to key regions on the front line.

“Russian attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line are meant to prevent Ukrainians from transferring forces to Zaporizhia Oblast," the ISW said.

Russian forces have struggled to make any significant gains near Avdiivka for the past year.

According to the ISW, in order to gain ground near Avdiivka, Russian troops "would require more and higher-quality units than those currently deployed in the area."

Ukrainian forces also continued defending positions near Bakhmut and in parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the ISW reported. According to the Ukrainian military, counteroffensive operations "achieved partial success" southwest of Bakhmut.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces reportedly advance southeast, east as weather worsens
Key developments on Oct. 10: * ISW: Ukrainian troops advance in the southeast, east as weather worsens * Official: Death toll of Hroza strike rises to 53 * Ukraine’s military: Russia, Belarus plan false flag attack on Belarusian soil * Russian forces hit infrastructure in overnight drone attack…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Lance Luo
1:39 AM

Media: Brazilian president denies Zelensky's request to meet.

President Volodymr Zelensky requested a meeting with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva while traveling to Argentina for the inauguration of Javier Milei, but the Brazilian leader declined to meet, the Brazilian news outlet O Globo reported Dec. 11.
11:32 PM

Finnish court orders Russian neo-Nazi fighter to remain in custody.

The decision came just three days after the Finnish Supreme Court ruled that Petrovsky cannot be extradited to Ukraine to stand trial because conditions in Ukrainian prisons do not meet standards set by the European Convention on Human Rights. The court released him but he was immediately re-arrested by the Finnish Border Guard.
8:54 PM

Polish parliament elects Tusk as PM.

Polish Civic Coalition leader Donald Tusk was elected as Poland's prime minister, following a vote in the country's parliament, the Sejm, on Dec. 11.
7:18 PM

Polish PM Morawiecki loses confidence vote.

The decision to remove Morawiecki represented an effective end to the eight years of power by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), and an opportunity for opposition leader and former Prime Minister Donald Tusk to form a new government
6:22 PM

Border Guard: Slovakia resumes border blockade.

Slovak truckers protesting EU transport rules for Ukrainian trucks have again blocked Ukraine's border with Slovakia, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Dec. 11, citing State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko.
