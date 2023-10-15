Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russian information space divided on prospects of Russian successes near Avdiivka

by Olena Goncharova October 15, 2023 6:47 AM 2 min read
A partial view of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant in the front-line city of Avdiivka, April 25, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Geolocated footage from Oct. 13 and 14 reveals that Russian forces are making minor advancements both to the north and south of Avdiivka, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment.

Situated in a strategically vital location near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, Avdiivka has been a focal point of Moscow's military aggression since 2014. However, despite multiple efforts, the Kremlin's forces have been unsuccessful in capturing it.

In recent days, several Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian defensive fortifications are proving to be a significant challenge for Russian advances in the Avdiivka area. They also pointed out that issues with medical support are hindering Russian progress in the same region.

The ISW notes that one of the Russian sources on Oct. 12 reported a shortage of surgeons in occupied Horlivka and Donetsk city near Avdiivka, calling on Russian doctors to provide assistance in treating wounded Russian soldiers.

As the majority of Russian military bloggers continued to laud Russian offensive efforts, reiterating the Kremlin's narrative that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has concluded, one of them cautioned against dismissing the Ukrainian counteroffensive too hastily. He also highlighted that it's premature to determine whether the Russian attacks near Avdiivka will evolve into an organized offensive operation.

Russia, China and North Korea have new dynamics. And it’s bad for Ukraine
The White House announced on Oct. 13 that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and ammunition to bolster Russia’s war against Ukraine. Washington published pictures tracking a set of containers as it traveled from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, by a Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies



Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
