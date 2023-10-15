ISW: Russian information space divided on prospects of Russian successes near Avdiivka

This audio is created with AI assistance

Geolocated footage from Oct. 13 and 14 reveals that Russian forces are making minor advancements both to the north and south of Avdiivka, the Institute for the Study of War said in their latest assessment.

Situated in a strategically vital location near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, Avdiivka has been a focal point of Moscow's military aggression since 2014. However, despite multiple efforts, the Kremlin's forces have been unsuccessful in capturing it.

In recent days, several Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian defensive fortifications are proving to be a significant challenge for Russian advances in the Avdiivka area. They also pointed out that issues with medical support are hindering Russian progress in the same region.

The ISW notes that one of the Russian sources on Oct. 12 reported a shortage of surgeons in occupied Horlivka and Donetsk city near Avdiivka, calling on Russian doctors to provide assistance in treating wounded Russian soldiers.

As the majority of Russian military bloggers continued to laud Russian offensive efforts, reiterating the Kremlin's narrative that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has concluded, one of them cautioned against dismissing the Ukrainian counteroffensive too hastily. He also highlighted that it's premature to determine whether the Russian attacks near Avdiivka will evolve into an organized offensive operation.





