Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian combat capability constrained around Bakhmut, vulnerable to localized attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 11, 2023 7:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Attritional assaults in the Bakhmut area and “pervasive issues with Russian combat capability” make Russian forces vulnerable to localized Ukrainian attacks, the Institute for the Study of War said in its report on May 10.

“The Russian military command’s apparent commitment of elements of a formation that has suffered two successive defeats to the Bakhmut axis alongside already attrited Wagner elements likely offer Ukrainian forces opportunities to exploit with limited counterattacks,” the report said.

The D.C.-based think tank cited geopolitical footage as evidence of Ukraine capitalizing on the vulnerabilities during successful limited counterattacks around Bakhmut on May 9 and 10.

Despite the counterattacks, Wagner mercenary group continued offensive operations in the area. Recent communications from Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin claim that his group has not received the requested ammunition from Russia, likely limiting combat capability.

At the same time, Russian proxies continue attempts to consolidate control in the occupied Ukrainian territories. The report referenced “the removal of Ukrainian residents from their homes in occupied areas under the pretext of humanitarian evacuations.”

Ukraine war latest: Preliminary findings allege Russian missile fell in Poland in December
Key developments on May 10: * Journalists geolocate 223 military facilities in Russian-occupied Crimea * Kremlin claims no knowledge of Wagner boss’ lack of ammunition complaint * Kuleba says Ukraine may launch more than one counteroffensive * Russia’s Victory Day parade shows material, logisti…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.