ISW: Russian authorities continue to face discontented mobilized personnel, low morale on the front lines

The Institute for the Study of War said in its latest assessment on Nov. 17 that mobilized soldiers from Novosibirsk Oblast wrote reports stating that they received insufficient training and were therefore refusing to fight.

This corroborates Ukrainian military reports. Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Malyar said during a briefing that Russian forces are "experiencing an increase in panic and declining morale" as a result of successful Ukrainian counteroffensive operations. Malyar reportedly added that Russian forces are engaging in mass abuse of alcohol and in some cases, committing self-mutilation to leave the front lines.