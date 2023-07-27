Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russia’s plan to blockade Black sea will hit dead end

by Daria Bevziuk July 27, 2023 8:14 AM 2 min read
The cargo ship Oceanstar at anchor in the Black Sea on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's chances of implementing a Black Sea blockade are slim, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its July 26 report.

The report underscores that the Russian fleet is escalating its military presence in the Black Sea, aiming to impose conditions for intercepting and searching civilian ships and enhancing control in the region. The Ukrainian Military Media Center stated that Russian forces "intensified the combat training of surface forces and naval aviation."

Despite this, the ISW thinks that likelihood of the Black Sea Fleet implementing a complete blockade of Ukraine remains low. Enforcing such a blockade would entail Russian forces firing on any ships attempting to reach Ukraine, a move that risks direct military conflict with NATO countries.

The ISW believes that Kremlin will steer clear of this possibility, trying to prevent more direct confrontation.

Russia's current actions in the Black Sea "more likely suggests that Russia is setting conditions to search civilian and commercial vessels while posturing for a blockade as a means of gaining additional leverage," the ISW writes.

Russian state-controlled media reported that Russian forces would consider all vessels proceeding to Ukrainian ports in the waters of the Black Sea as potential carriers of military cargo. This policy went into effect on July 19, after the Russian withdrawal from the Grain Initiative.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

