ISW: Russia makes limited advance in Avdiivka's industrial zone

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces "marginally advanced" in the industrial zone southeast of the besieged Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Dec. 6.

Russia has intensified its attacks against Avdiivka, a front-line town at the doorstep of occupied Donetsk, since early October, seeking to encircle the settlement in a costly campaign.

Geolocated footage from Dec. 6 had confirmed that Russian offensive operations achieved limited success in the industrial zone, the ISW said.

Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Avdiivka the same day, and geolocated footage from Dec. 5 had confirmed some Ukrainian advances in the embattled Stepove on Avdiivka's northern flank, the ISW said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Dec. 6 that Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks against Avdiivka and its flanks.

The following day, the number of Russian attacks repelled in the area rose to 34, the General Staff said.

The attacks on Avdiivka, the gateway to occupied Donetsk, have been very costly for Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the first month of fighting near the front-line town.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 27 that Russia likely suffered "some of the highest" casualty rates in the previous six weeks, mainly due to the Avdiivka campaign.