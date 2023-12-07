Skip to content
ISW: Russia makes limited advance in Avdiivka's industrial zone

by Martin Fornusek December 7, 2023 9:57 AM 2 min read
Two Ukrainian soldiers walk along the destroyed city in the fog on Oct. 26, 2023 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces "marginally advanced" in the industrial zone southeast of the besieged Donetsk Oblast town of Avdiivka, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Dec. 6.

Russia has intensified its attacks against Avdiivka, a front-line town at the doorstep of occupied Donetsk, since early October, seeking to encircle the settlement in a costly campaign.

Geolocated footage from Dec. 6 had confirmed that Russian offensive operations achieved limited success in the industrial zone, the ISW said.

Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Avdiivka the same day, and geolocated footage from Dec. 5 had confirmed some Ukrainian advances in the embattled Stepove on Avdiivka's northern flank, the ISW said.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning report on Dec. 6 that Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks against Avdiivka and its flanks.

The following day, the number of Russian attacks repelled in the area rose to 34, the General Staff said.

The attacks on Avdiivka, the gateway to occupied Donetsk, have been very costly for Moscow.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces lost around 10,000 soldiers, more than 100 tanks, over 250 other armored vehicles, and seven Su-25 aircraft in the first month of fighting near the front-line town.

The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 27 that Russia likely suffered "some of the highest" casualty rates in the previous six weeks, mainly due to the Avdiivka campaign.

Ukraine holds back Russian assault on Avdiivka as long winter battle looms
“Our working hours are as follows: first you do a 12-hour shift, then another one, until you’ve done seven of these 24-hour-shifts, and that’s your week” said Oleksandr Kolesnikov, a 47-year-old surgeon, sitting hunched over on a bench-turned-overflow hospital bed at a Ukrainian sta…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

6:02 PM

Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.
3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
