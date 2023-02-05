Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russia fails to sustain ‘major offensive operations’ required to take Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 6:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has “not shown the capacity to sustain the multiple major offensive operations that would be necessary to simultaneously reach the Donetsk Oblast administrative borders and take Zaporizhzhia,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Feb. 4.

“Russian decisive offensive operations are unlikely to target Zaporizhzhia… from the western Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia frontline as the Russian military continues to prepare for an offensive in western Luhansk Oblast,” the ISW added.

The ISW reported that Russian forces undertook offensive operations near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, albeit slowing their offensives in the western outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Russian forces have also reportedly launched “limited offensive operations” northwest of Svatove and continued those around Kreminna.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.