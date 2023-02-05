ISW: Russia fails to sustain ‘major offensive operations’ required to take Zaporizhzhia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has “not shown the capacity to sustain the multiple major offensive operations that would be necessary to simultaneously reach the Donetsk Oblast administrative borders and take Zaporizhzhia,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Feb. 4.

“Russian decisive offensive operations are unlikely to target Zaporizhzhia… from the western Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia frontline as the Russian military continues to prepare for an offensive in western Luhansk Oblast,” the ISW added.

The ISW reported that Russian forces undertook offensive operations near Bakhmut and Vuhledar, albeit slowing their offensives in the western outskirts of the city of Donetsk.

Russian forces have also reportedly launched “limited offensive operations” northwest of Svatove and continued those around Kreminna.