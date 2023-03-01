Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russia escalates false flag information operations to distract from failures

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 1, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War claimed that Russia appears to have escalated the promotion of the false flag information operations in its latest update on Feb. 28.

The report cited campaigns accusing the US and its accomplices of a possible “provocation in Ukraine using toxic chemicals” by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“The apparent uptick in fallacious biochemical and nuclear false flag warnings accompanies a concerted Russian false flag information operation accusing Ukraine of preparing for an invasion of Russian-occupied Transnistria, Moldova,” the report said.

According to the D.C.-based think tank's assessment, the increased intensity of the information operations signals Russia’s attempts to downplay its military failures and slow down the provision of Western military aid to Ukraine. The report predicts the trend will persist as Russia continues its offensive and Ukrainian forces gear up for the counteroffensive.

The Feb. 27 ISW report also focused on Russia’s disinformation efforts around falsely promoting the war as existential for the country.

"Putin’s language is designed to fuel support for the war in Russia and stoke fears in the West of the instability that would follow the collapse of Russia to deter Western support to Ukraine and persuade the West to coerce Kyiv into accepting Russian demands,” the report said.

