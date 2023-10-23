ISW: Russia continues funneling resources to Avdiivka despite major setbacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are funneling additional forces to Avdiivka despite major challenges with mechanized assaults, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Oct. 22.

According to ISW, Russian milbloggers believe that Russian troops are likely pausing their advance along the Adviivka front due to a "positional deadlock." Russian forces are reportedly unable to overcome Ukrainian minefields near Avdiivka as well as destroy Ukrainian logistics, allowing Ukrainian forces to rapidly transfer personnel to important areas of the front.

A number of Ukrainian sources have stated that Russia appears to be sending in more personnel to the Adviivka direction to support offensive operations despite heavy losses, indicating that Russia likely does not plan to abandon operations in this direction.

Additionally, ISW believes that the pro-war Russian information space appears to be addressing the possibility of a major demographic decline by weaponizing anti-migrant rhetoric. Russia's Federal State Statistics Services recently reported that Russia's population will decrease to 138.77 million people by January 2046. Some Russian commentators claimed Russia's declining population can be explained by the influx of migrants and even called for ethnic Russians to quickly increase the national birthrate

Earlier this week, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 34, 857 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The casualty count is sourced through publicly accessible mediums, such as social media posts by relatives, local media reports, and statements by local authorities, as the Russian government does not confirm the names of soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Mediazona states that the number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since February 2022 is likely much higher than the confirmed 34, 857.