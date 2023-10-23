Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russia continues funneling resources to Avdiivka despite major setbacks

by Rachel Amran October 23, 2023 4:48 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are funneling additional forces to Avdiivka despite major  challenges with mechanized assaults, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Oct. 22.

According to ISW, Russian milbloggers believe that Russian troops are likely pausing their advance along the Adviivka front due to a "positional deadlock." Russian forces are reportedly unable to overcome Ukrainian minefields near Avdiivka as well as destroy Ukrainian logistics, allowing Ukrainian forces to rapidly transfer personnel to important areas of the front.

A number of Ukrainian sources have stated that Russia appears to be sending in more personnel to the Adviivka direction to support offensive operations despite heavy losses, indicating that Russia likely does not plan to abandon operations in this direction.

Additionally, ISW believes that the pro-war Russian information space appears to be addressing  the possibility of a major demographic decline by weaponizing anti-migrant rhetoric. Russia's Federal State Statistics Services recently reported that Russia's population will decrease to 138.77 million people by January 2046. Some Russian commentators claimed Russia's declining population can be explained by the influx of migrants and even called for ethnic Russians to quickly increase the national birthrate

Earlier this week, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 34, 857 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The casualty count is sourced through publicly accessible mediums, such as social media posts by relatives, local media reports, and statements by local authorities, as the Russian government does not confirm the names of soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Mediazona states that the number of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine since February 2022 is likely much higher than the confirmed 34, 857.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
