Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Putin-Lukashenko-Prigozhin powerplay 'not yet over'

by Haley Zehrung June 28, 2023 7:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is likely unable to get rid of Wagner financier Yevgeny Prigozhin without making him a martyr, the Institute for the Study of War said in its June 27 assessment.

The ISW highlighted the ongoing difficulties between Putin and Prigozhin, saying that while the direct threat is over, regime security issues in Russia are still at the forefront of Russian officials' minds.

In addition, ongoing negotiations between the three actors could benefit Ukraine in the long-term. "The announced transfer of Wagner’s equipment to Ministry of Defense elements also suggests that Wagner forces are unlikely to imminently deploy to reinforce frontlines in Ukraine before undergoing reorganization," the ISW said.

The ISW also mentioned that Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko is using his position as a mediator to gain influence in Russia and hold leverage over Putin.

"Lukashenko may seek to use the Wagner Group in Belarus to reduce the Belarusian military’s accumulated structural dependency on the Russian military for higher operational functions," the ISW wrote.

Petro Burkovskyi: Decoding Prigozhin’s rebellion
The Wagner Group’s armed rebellion has displayed little evidence of being a successful challenge to Putin’s regime, but it has created a strong argument in support of Ukraine’s accelerated accession to NATO. The military drama that unfolded in Russia from June 23 to 24, orchestrated by Wagner
The Kyiv IndependentPetro Burkovskyi
Author: Haley Zehrung
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
