Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Kremlin may direct patronage programs to occupied territories

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 22, 2023 8:27 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin may be directing patronage programs led by Russian regions to consolidate socio-economic control in the occupied Ukrainian territories, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on Feb. 21.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin referenced the program in his Feb. 21 speech saying that “Russian regions are providing direct support for cities, districts, and villages in occupied areas,” according to the report. The D.C.-based think tank reported on the involvement of Tyumen regional authorities in projects in Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

The committment of regional resources to consolidate economic and social control over the occupied territories matches earlier ISW assessments.

Referencing the investigative reporting on the Kremlin’s alleged plan to take over Belarus by 2030, ISW said the findings are “consistent with ISW’s long-term research and assessments about the Kremlin’s campaigns.” NATO must develop plans to account for the likely Russian-controlled Belarus, the report added.

Leaked document reveals alleged Kremlin plan to take over Belarus by 2030
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.