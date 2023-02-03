Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Kremlin continues to manipulate information space to maintain domestic support for protracted war

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 3, 2023 7:28 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In a report on Feb. 2, the Institute for the Study of War reported that the Kremlin is “continuing efforts to frame the war in Ukraine as an existential threat to Russian audiences in order to set information conditions for a protracted war and maintain domestic support for continued military operations.”

According to the ISW, Russian officials continue to disseminate disinformation on “erroneous historical parallels,” including that Russia is facing a so-called “modern manifestation of Nazism” amid the recent decision by Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 main battle tanks.

However, the ISW notes that Russian authorities’ efforts are not achieving the likely desired effect in bolstering Russians’ willingness to participate in its full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to the ISW, Russian forces engaged in ground attacks near Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, and northeast and southwest of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast.

Citing Ukrainian sources, Russian forces may also reportedly be preparing an offensive near Svatove, Luhansk Oblast.

Ukraine’s intelligence warned on Feb. 2 that Russia has been redeploying additional assault groups and military equipment ahead of a “massive offensive” to capture Donbas.

The stark warning comes as Russian forces claimed to be advancing toward the embattled city of Bakhmut and toward the town of Vuhledar, near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, over the past few days.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
