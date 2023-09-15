Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Commander of elite Russian unit killed

by Rachel Amran September 15, 2023 5:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The commander of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault Regiment, Vasily Popov, was killed during battle in Ukraine, the Institute of the Study of War stated in their daily report on Sept. 14.

Vasily Popov replaced Pyotr Popov as commander of the 247th regiment in August or September, making Vasily the second commander of the 247th regiment to be killed in battle.

According to ISW, units of the 247th regiment operate on the border of the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia region. ISW previously assessed that relatively elite VDV forces are conducting counterattacks in important sectors of the front, and Vasily Popov’s death supports ISW’s assessment that these counterattacks will likely weaken these units.

ISW also reported that Ukrainian forces achieved partial successes near Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Kurdyumivka. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced that the situation in Andriivka is "very complex and changeable."

Ukraine war latest: Air defense system destroyed, two ships damaged in occupied Crimea
Key developments on Sept. 14: * Media: SBU, Navy destroy Russian air defense system in Yevpatoriia strike * Two ships damaged in Crimea, Ukraine’s military reports * 3rd Assault Brigade denies Andriivka near Bakhmut was liberated * ICC opens office in Kyiv to investigate Russian war crimes * B…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.