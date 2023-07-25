ISW: Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations in at least 3 directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are continuing counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the front line as of July 24, according to the Institute for the Study of War's latest update.

Citing Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the ISW report indicated that over the past week, Ukrainian forces have advanced gradually on the southern flank of Bakhmut and in the Berdiansk (western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhia Oblast border area) as well as in Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast directions.

Maliar also noted that these counteroffensive actions are taking place against the backdrop of continued Russian offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast south of Velyka Novosilka and advanced south of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff indicated that Ukrainian troops are continuing offensive actions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions but did not specify locations or outcomes, the ISW noted.