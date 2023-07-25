Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations in at least 3 directions

by Olena Goncharova July 25, 2023 6:55 AM 1 min read
Servicemen of the 43rd Artillery Brigade fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzH 2000), towards Russian positions at a front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region on June 15, 2023. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are continuing counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the front line as of July 24, according to the Institute for the Study of War's latest update.

Citing Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, the ISW report indicated that over the past week, Ukrainian forces have advanced gradually on the southern flank of Bakhmut and in the Berdiansk (western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhia Oblast border area) as well as in Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast directions.

Maliar also noted that these counteroffensive actions are taking place against the backdrop of continued Russian offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka directions.

Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted limited ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast south of Velyka Novosilka and advanced south of Orikhiv in western Zaporizhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff indicated that Ukrainian troops are continuing offensive actions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions but did not specify locations or outcomes, the ISW noted.

Author: Olena Goncharova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
