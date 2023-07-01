Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russian forces remain unlikely to cause an intentional 'accident' at Zaporizhzhia plant

by Olena Goncharova July 1, 2023 7:44 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian forces would not be able to control the consequences of an intentional radiological incident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update on June 30. The experts previously assessed that a radiological incident could "further degrade Russia’s ability to cement its occupation of southern Ukraine" by leaving areas uninhabitable and ungovernable.

"Russian forces could conduct several possible radiological man-made incidents at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, some more serious than others," the ISW said, adding that Russian forces could discharge "irradiated water from the plant into the Kakhovka Reservoir to disrupt a potential Ukrainian crossing" of the now largely drained reservoir.

Russian forces could also attempt to create a radiological plume to cover a larger area of southern Ukraine, the ISW said, "although the reactors are designed to make doing so difficult."

The prevailing winds in Zaporizhia Oblast are most often from the north from June 9 to September 3, although forecasted wind directions in the area following the reported July 5 evacuation deadline include days of predominantly easterly winds.

"A radiation plume from the plant would most certainly affect the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts and possibly in Crimea and would likely impact the Russian forces to a greater degree than the Ukrainian forces given the usual direction of the wind in the area," the ISW concluded. "None of these options provide more military benefit for Russian forces than the likely consequences they would create."

Sinking memories. Kherson residents recover after Kakhovka dam disaster (PHOTOS)
Editor’s note: The following is a photo essay and a personal reflection on the flooding of Kherson by Ukrainian photographer Anastasia Vlasova, a native of Kherson. Vlasova returned to her hometown days after Russia destroyed Kakhovka dam in early June, resulting in a catastrophic flooding of many c…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasia Vlasova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
