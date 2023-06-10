Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine advances up to 1.4 km near Bakhmut in a day, military says

by Asami Terajima June 10, 2023 1:41 PM
Soldiers of the 59th Brigade of the Ukrainian army seen aboard a T-80 tank returning to base in Donetsk Oblast on May 9, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 1.4 kilometers in "different sections" of the Bakhmut front over the past day, Serhii Cherevaty, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said on June 10.

Cherevaty claimed that 138 Russian soldiers were killed and 236 wounded over the past day in the Bakhmut area amid the Ukrainian localized counterattacks.

Bakhmut remains the hottest spot of the war, where both Ukraine and Russia have reportedly suffered heavy casualties over the course of the nearly year-long battle for the ruined city, once home to about 70,000 people.

Cherevaty did not indicate where the Ukrainian forces made an advance. Since May, Ukrainian authorities have reported localized counterattacks north and south of Bakhmut.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group claimed victory over Bakhmut on May 20, a claim immediately denied by Ukraine.

While the Ukrainian military has not officially confirmed it, soldiers and their commanders deployed near Bakhmut told the Kyiv Independent later in May that Bakhmut had fallen around the time Russia announced its capture.

Author: Asami Terajima
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
