Ukraine advances up to 1.4 km near Bakhmut in a day, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 1.4 kilometers in "different sections" of the Bakhmut front over the past day, Serhii Cherevaty, spokesperson for the eastern grouping of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said on June 10.

Cherevaty claimed that 138 Russian soldiers were killed and 236 wounded over the past day in the Bakhmut area amid the Ukrainian localized counterattacks.

Bakhmut remains the hottest spot of the war, where both Ukraine and Russia have reportedly suffered heavy casualties over the course of the nearly year-long battle for the ruined city, once home to about 70,000 people.

Cherevaty did not indicate where the Ukrainian forces made an advance. Since May, Ukrainian authorities have reported localized counterattacks north and south of Bakhmut.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group claimed victory over Bakhmut on May 20, a claim immediately denied by Ukraine.

While the Ukrainian military has not officially confirmed it, soldiers and their commanders deployed near Bakhmut told the Kyiv Independent later in May that Bakhmut had fallen around the time Russia announced its capture.