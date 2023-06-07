Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Balance of evidence, reasoning suggests that Russia deliberately damaged Kakhovka dam

by Haley Zehrung June 7, 2023 8:33 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Institute for the Study of War could not offer a definitive assessment of responsibility for the Kakhovka dam destruction but wrote that "the balance of evidence, reasoning, and rhetoric suggests that the Russians deliberately damaged the dam."

The D.C.-based think tank referenced its October 2022 forecast in the June 6 analysis. The October assessment claimed that Russian forces "will likely attempt to blow up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) to cover their withdrawal" and to prevent Ukrainian forces' advance.

ISW June assessment speculated that the flooding could be used by Russian forces as a tactic to "widen the Dnipro River and complicate Ukrainian counteroffensive attempts across the already-challenging water feature."

Russia's "greater and clearer interest in flooding the lower Dnipro," contrasts with the settlement flooding risks and counteroffensive complications for Ukraine.

Despite the challenges from the dam explosion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 6 that it will not prevent Ukraine from liberating Russian-occupied territories and preparing for a counteroffensive.

Zelensky: Kakhovka dam explosion will not prevent liberation of occupied territories
The destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant’s dam in southern Ukraine will not prevent the liberation of Russia-occupied territories, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 6, following a meeting with the top military and government officials.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.