The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Ukrainian counterattacks near Bakhmut likely eliminated threat of Russian encirclement

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 8:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian counterattacks near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast in recent days have very likely eliminated the possibility of Russian encirclement in the area, even as Russia concentrates its reserves to the fight around the city, the Institute of the Study of War said in its latest update.

The counterattacks "have notably likely eliminated the threat of a Russian encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut and forced Russian troops to allocate scarce military resources to defend against a limited and localized offensive effort, as Ukrainian command likely intended," the ISW wrote.

Earlier on May 19, Serhii Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military's Eastern Operational Command, confirmed that Ukrainian forces were gaining the battlefield initiative near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian troops advanced up to 500 meters in some areas of the Bakhmut front line on May 18-19, Cherevatyi said. The ISW said that Ukrainian forces had also advanced 1,000 meters in another area.

At the same time, the ISW reported, citing a May 19 statement by Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, that Russian forces had concentrated most of their reserves around Bakhmut, slowing the rate of Ukraine's advances, although, according to the ISW, "Russian forces on Bakhmut’s flanks likely remain weak."

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
