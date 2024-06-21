Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, israel, Ukraine, Travel, Foreign Ministry, visa-free
Edit post

Israel, Ukraine to suspend visa-free regime

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 11:46 PM 2 min read
A view of the building of the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv on Feb. 2, 2024. (Ruslan Kaniuka / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Israel will soon impose new travel restrictions on Ukrainians, leading Ukraine to impose similar requirements in response, Ukraine's Embassy in Israel announced on June 20.

From July 1, Ukrainians who want to enter visa-free to Israel need to first apply for an electronic travel authorization (ETA) permit.

"The latest requirement effectively ends the visa-free regime" that has been in place since 2010, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel said.

"In response, Ukraine will impose similar pre-approval requirements for Israeli citizens."

The new rules will impact the thousands of Hasidic Jews who travel to Uman in Cherkasy Oblast, a major pilgrimage site, to mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"Ukraine remains open to dialogue with Israel to discuss and negotiate these travel policy changes for the benefit of both nations," the embassy said, but noted that "recent Israeli actions, such as restricting Ukrainian refugees and denying entry to many Ukrainians," has strained relations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in September 2023 that he had raised the issue of Ukrainians being refused entry to Israel during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Zelensky highlighted the "number of refusals for Ukrainian citizens to enter Israel under the visa-free regime."

Reports emerged over the summer that around 10% of Ukrainians are denied entry to Israel, despite the visa-free regime.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk said on Aug. 21 that Kyiv was considering suspending the visa-free travel regime in response.

There is a large Ukrainian community in Israel, estimated by the Foreign Ministry as being around 500,000, most of whom left Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union. The vast majority of them are Jews from Ukraine.

In addition, some 15,000-40,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Israel since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. It is unclear what their status is, or how many have stayed in the country.

Zelensky: Ukraine recognizes both Israel and Palestine, seeks to end suffering of civilians
When asked by a journalist about Kyiv’s denouncement of Hamas, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Ukraine also offered to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and said that the two periods should “not be mixed together.”
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.