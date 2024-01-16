Israel participates in Ukraine's peace formula discussions for first time

This audio is created with AI assistance

Israeli representatives participated in discussions on Ukraine's peace formula for the first time, Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, said on Jan. 16.

Ukraine's peace formula includes the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and holding those responsible for war crimes accountable. The 10-point peace plan has received broad support among Ukraine's Western allies.

The deputy head of Israel's National Security Council participated in the talks, Brodsky said, which occurred ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

Israel has largely avoided taking sides in Russia's war against Ukraine and has not provided any meaningful military aid to Ukraine. It has a long-standing relationship with Russia, complicated by the significant Russian diaspora in Israel.

There is also a large Ukrainian diaspora in Israel, and the two countries have a visa-free regime and other diplomatic ties.

Israel's relations with Russia have increasingly deteriorated since the beginning of the war with Hamas in October 2023. In a harsh critique of Israel's actions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Israel's bombing campaign against Hamas in Gaza goes against international humanitarian law.

Ukraine and Israel also share a common foe, Iran, which has supplied weapons to Russia and continues to fund Hamas and other militant groups battling Israel.