The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Iran, Russia, Ballistic missile, Weapons, War
Edit post

Iranian missile transfer to Russia 'dramatic escalation' in war, US official says

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 7, 2024 6:13 AM 2 min read
Iranian missiles Zolfaghar (R) and Dezful are being displayed at the Azadi (Freedom) square in western Tehran during a rally to mark the 45th anniversary of the Victory of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 11, 2024. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia constitutes a "dramatic escalation" in Tehran's support for Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett said on Sept. 6.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sept. 6 that Iran has sent an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The U.S. is "alarmed" by reports of the transfer, Savett said in a statement issued to Reuters and other media outlets.

"Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Savett did not directly confirm reports that the missile transfer had in fact taken place.

Prior to the WSJ story, Reuters reported in August that Russia may receive "hundreds" of Fath-360 short-range missiles and other ballistic missiles from Iran.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg also reported that Iran would begin shipping the weapons "in a matter of days."

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies. Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the full-scale war, and the two nations continue to deepen their military and political cooperation.

What Iran’s ballistic missiles, in Russian hands, could mean for Ukraine
Iran may begin delivering ballistic missiles to Russia “within a matter of days,” according to reports published earlier this week. The news marks the latest development in a long-running saga of Moscow’s deepening military ties with Tehran. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the development…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:59 AM  (Updated: )

Russia targets Kyiv neighborhoods with drones.

Debris from intercepted drones caused a fire in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district and may have struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, authorities said. No casualties have been reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.