Iranian missile transfer to Russia 'dramatic escalation' in war, US official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia constitutes a "dramatic escalation" in Tehran's support for Moscow's full-scale war against Ukraine, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett said on Sept. 6.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Sept. 6 that Iran has sent an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

The U.S. is "alarmed" by reports of the transfer, Savett said in a statement issued to Reuters and other media outlets.

"Any transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia would represent a dramatic escalation in Iran's support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," he said.

Savett did not directly confirm reports that the missile transfer had in fact taken place.

Prior to the WSJ story, Reuters reported in August that Russia may receive "hundreds" of Fath-360 short-range missiles and other ballistic missiles from Iran.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg also reported that Iran would begin shipping the weapons "in a matter of days."

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies. Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones since the start of the full-scale war, and the two nations continue to deepen their military and political cooperation.