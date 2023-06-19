Media: 6 Russians in International Olympic Committee support war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Six Russian nationals affiliated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, according to an investigation by the sports news outlet Tribuna, published on June 19.

Tribuna added that they have notified the IOC but were ignored.

In March 2023, the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be again allowed to participate in international competitions, provided they do so as "individual neutral athletes." They were banned from competing following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Athletes that are contracted by the Russian or Belarusian military or actively support Russia's war should not be allowed to compete, however.

As Tribuna noted, the same restrictions do not apply to the members of the IOC itself.

The outlet identified six members of the IOC or affiliated bodies who actively supported the war, either through public statements, acts, or connections to the Russian state industry.

These include Olena Isinbayeva, Shamil Tarpishchev, Oleksandr Popov, Stanislav Pozdniakov, Vladimir Lisin, and Rodion Plitukhin.

Tribuna said they sent the collected evidence to the IOC and asked what measures, if any, will be taken. The Committee has so far not responded to the request.

Over 30 countries have urged the IOC to continue its ban on Russia and Belarus from competing in international sporting events, including the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ukraine's government announced it will boycott all competitions with Russian or Belarusian athletes.