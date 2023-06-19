Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Media: 6 Russians in International Olympic Committee support war against Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2023 3:02 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Six Russian nationals affiliated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) support Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, according to an investigation by the sports news outlet Tribuna, published on June 19.

Tribuna added that they have notified the IOC but were ignored.

In March 2023, the IOC recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes be again allowed to participate in international competitions, provided they do so as "individual neutral athletes." They were banned from competing following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Athletes that are contracted by the Russian or Belarusian military or actively support Russia's war should not be allowed to compete, however.

As Tribuna noted, the same restrictions do not apply to the members of the IOC itself.

The outlet identified six members of the IOC or affiliated bodies who actively supported the war, either through public statements, acts, or connections to the Russian state industry.

These include Olena Isinbayeva, Shamil Tarpishchev, Oleksandr Popov, Stanislav Pozdniakov, Vladimir Lisin, and Rodion Plitukhin.

Tribuna said they sent the collected evidence to the IOC and asked what measures, if any, will be taken. The Committee has so far not responded to the request.

Over 30 countries have urged the IOC to continue its ban on Russia and Belarus from competing in international sporting events, including the 2024 Olympic Games.

Ukraine's government announced it will boycott all competitions with Russian or Belarusian athletes.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
