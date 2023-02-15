Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Investigation: Top official's brother gets massive discount on real estate, pays with unknown funds

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 15, 2023 4:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ihor Smirnov, the brother of the deputy head of the President’s Office Andriy Smirnov, allegedly bought properties at a price significantly lower than the market with funds over his living standards, an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda revealed.

The investigation says that Ihor Smirnov bought a 100-square-meter flat in Lviv worth $164,000, for roughly $32,000, as well as 10 acres in the Carpathians for $290, while an acre alone can cost up to $3,000.

The brothers could not clearly explain where Ihor Smirnov got the funds. Andriy Smirnov said his brother doesn’t officially work anywhere, while Ihor Smirnov claims it was coming from reselling cars.

The investigation claimed the properties could have been underestimated to avoid paying taxes or Andriy Smirnov could launder money that way.

The investigation also alleges that Andriy Smirnov could have purchased or received some of these things at a significant discount for himself and put his brother’s name on them.

Andriy Smirnov dismissed the accusations of wrongdoing.

Investigators search Kolomoisky, Avakov, incumbent top officials in unprecedented raid
