Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Business, National Bank of Ukraine, Ukraine, Currency, Banking
International reserves declined by almost 8% in May, National Bank says

by Nate Ostiller June 6, 2024 5:36 PM 1 min read
The building of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on April 10, 2022. (Natalia Synenko/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The international monetary reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) declined by 7.9% in May, resulting in a total of around $39 billion at the beginning of June, the NBU said on June 6.

The NBU's international reserves have fluctuated significantly since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war, dropping as low as $22 billion in July 2022.

The reserves at the beginning of May 2024 stood at $42.4 billion.

The decline for the month of May was the result of state interventions in the foreign exchange (FX) market, aimed at "preserving (the) sustainability of the exchange rate," as well as the repayment of foreign debts, the NBU said.

The outflow of funds was "partially offset" by funds from Ukraine's international partners, which totaled $143.1 million.

The revaluation of exchange rates resulted in the addition of $216.1 million to the NBU's coffers.

International reserves are now able to cover 5.1 months of upcoming imports, the NBU added.

9:18 AM

Author Zhadan joins Ukraine's National Guard.

"I joined the 13th Brigade of the National Guard 'Charter.' I am undergoing training. I serve Ukrainian people," Serhiy Zhadan wrote on Facebook, adding a photo of him from the training.
