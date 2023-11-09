Interior Ministry official: 11 Ukrainian military personnel killed in traffic accidents at military roadblocks since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eleven Ukrainian soldiers and law enforcement officers have been killed and another 37 injured in traffic accidents at military roadblocks since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, said Anton Strashko, Deputy Director of the Communications Department of the Interior Ministry, to RFE/RL's Ukrainian service on Nov. 9.

Most of the accidents resulted from unsafe driving or other traffic violations, including disregarding bad weather conditions, Strashko said.

Although the number of military roadblocks and other checkpoints on the street has decreased since the immediate aftermath of the full-scale invasion, many are still needed.

"The country is in a state of war, hostilities are underway. The main task of checkpoints is to identify potential criminals, dangerous people, subversive intelligence groups," Strashko added.

It was previously reported on Oct. 22 that a Ukrainian soldier was killed after a car crashed into a military roadblock outside Kyiv. The driver's blood alcohol test was negative.

In late July, a similar car crash killed a 49-year-old National Guard soldier and injured two others at Beresteiska Avenue near the Sviatoshyn metro station in Kyiv.

Earlier in May, another National Guard soldier was killed when a car driven by a judge of a Kyiv district court crashed into a checkpoint on the same road.

The accident happened on May 25 at 11:55 p.m. as the soldier was setting up a roadblock on Beresteiska Avenue. The judge, Oleksii Tandyr, was intoxicated while driving.