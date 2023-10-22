Ukrainian soldier killed in military checkpoint crash near Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian soldier was killed after a car crashed into a military roadblock outside Kyiv overnight on Oct. 22, Ukraine’s National Police reported.

According to the police, the car’s driver was detained following the crash. He faces up to eight years in prison.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on the M-01 highway as the car drove toward Brovarskyi Avenue on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the police said.

Kyiv has a curfew that begins at 12 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Residents without special permits are forbidden from being outside their homes or traveling around the city by foot or any means of transport.

According to the police, the car’s driver braked sharply after seeing a truck ahead, lost control of the car, and crashed into the military checkpoint. His alcohol test was negative, the police added.

The aftermath of a car crash that killed a Ukrainian soldier at a military checkpoint outside Kyiv overnight on Oct. 22. (National Police)

In late July, a similar car crash killed a 49-year-old National Guard soldier and injured two others at Beresteiska Avenue near the Sviatoshyn metro station in Kyiv.

Earlier in May, another National Guard soldier was killed when a car driven by a judge of a Kyiv district court crashed into a checkpoint on the same road.

The accident happened on May 25 at 11:55 p.m. as the soldier was setting up a roadblock on Beresteiska Avenue. The judge, Oleksii Tandyr, was intoxicated while driving.