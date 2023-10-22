Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian soldier killed in military checkpoint crash near Kyiv

by Daria Shulzhenko October 22, 2023 11:45 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a car crash that killed a Ukrainian soldier at a military checkpoint outside Kyiv overnight on Oct. 22, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian soldier was killed after a car crashed into a military roadblock outside Kyiv overnight on Oct. 22, Ukraine’s National Police reported.

According to the police, the car’s driver was detained following the crash. He faces up to eight years in prison.

The incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on the M-01 highway as the car drove toward Brovarskyi Avenue on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kyiv, the police said.

Kyiv has a curfew that begins at 12 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m. Residents without special permits are forbidden from being outside their homes or traveling around the city by foot or any means of transport.

According to the police, the car’s driver braked sharply after seeing a truck ahead, lost control of the car, and crashed into the military checkpoint. His alcohol test was negative, the police added.

The aftermath of a car crash that killed a Ukrainian soldier at a military checkpoint outside Kyiv overnight on Oct. 22. (National Police)

In late July, a similar car crash killed a 49-year-old National Guard soldier and injured two others at Beresteiska Avenue near the Sviatoshyn metro station in Kyiv.

Earlier in May, another National Guard soldier was killed when a car driven by a judge of a Kyiv district court crashed into a checkpoint on the same road.

The accident happened on May 25 at 11:55 p.m. as the soldier was setting up a roadblock on Beresteiska Avenue. The judge, Oleksii Tandyr, was intoxicated while driving.

The writing is on the wall: Ukrainian archivists collect Russian graffiti as evidence of war crimes
“It is not considered a war crime if you had fun,” reads graffiti left by Russian soldiers in the backroom of a bar in the village of Velyka Komyshuvakha, located in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast. Before being liberated, the area was occupied by Russian forces for six months
The Kyiv IndependentAlexandra Keeler
Author: Daria Shulzhenko
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.